Credit Suisse Group Lowers Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $20.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVLV. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 80,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 112,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,208 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,164,000 after purchasing an additional 747,629 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,219,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 570,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 548,726 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 526,100 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.