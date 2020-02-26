Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on W. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens lowered Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.63.

NYSE W traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $72.13. 47,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,881. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.57. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $173.72.

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $135,973.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,830.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc purchased 750,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,405 shares of company stock worth $1,765,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

