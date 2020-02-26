Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Cree by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,910,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $503,520,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Cree by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,125,515 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $98,093,000 after buying an additional 279,617 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $78,980,000 after buying an additional 1,174,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,625 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $58,177,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,259,262 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $58,115,000 after buying an additional 310,182 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cree stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 37,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.93. Cree has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cree will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

