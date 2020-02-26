Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,997 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 49,214 shares during the quarter. Cree makes up 2.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cree worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,848 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cree by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,711 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,940,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cree by 2,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Charter Equity started coverage on Cree in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.