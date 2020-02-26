Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 149,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,498,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,770,000 after buying an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $384.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

