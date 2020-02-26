CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Short Interest Update

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the January 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in CRH Medical during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CRH Medical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in CRH Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 6,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 98,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRHM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,016. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

