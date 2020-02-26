CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) has been trending positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CRH Medical earned a news sentiment score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

CRH Medical has a 1-year low of C$83.00 and a 1-year high of C$128.87.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Bear sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.88, for a total transaction of C$58,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,724,052. Also, Director Ian A. Webb sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.66, for a total value of C$29,358.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$685,952.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH) specializes in the distribution of medical products directly to physicians, particularly those in the gastroenterologist community. The Company’s lead product, the CRH O’Regan System, is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid treatment that is used in treating hemorrhoid grades I-IV.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.