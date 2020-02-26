Critical Survey: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & Nuvectra (NYSE:NVTR)

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvectra and Boston Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.04 -$48.13 million ($3.19) -0.03 Boston Scientific $10.74 billion 5.11 $4.70 billion $1.58 24.93

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvectra. Nuvectra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nuvectra has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra -99.08% -58.23% -34.01% Boston Scientific 43.78% 23.62% 8.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Nuvectra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nuvectra and Boston Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 1 2 0 2.67 Boston Scientific 0 1 16 1 3.00

Nuvectra presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 10,078.12%. Boston Scientific has a consensus price target of $49.48, indicating a potential upside of 25.62%. Given Nuvectra’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nuvectra is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Nuvectra on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, and atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, microcatheters, and drainage catheters to treat various cancers. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to treat abnormalities; remote patient management system; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, mapping system, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and palliate pulmonary diseases within the airway and lungs; products to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; deep brain stimulation systems for the treatment of parkinson's disease, tremor, and intractable primary and secondary dystonia; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

