Critical Survey: Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) and Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) and Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Servicesource International has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Servicesource International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Servicesource International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Servicesource International and Collectors Universe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Servicesource International -8.64% -8.96% -5.08% Collectors Universe 15.95% 62.72% 29.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Servicesource International and Collectors Universe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Servicesource International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Servicesource International presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.11%. Given Servicesource International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Servicesource International is more favorable than Collectors Universe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Servicesource International and Collectors Universe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Servicesource International $216.13 million 0.64 -$18.68 million ($0.09) -16.22 Collectors Universe $72.45 million 3.09 $9.98 million N/A N/A

Collectors Universe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Servicesource International.

Summary

Collectors Universe beats Servicesource International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users. The company also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, its technologies comprise customer success management, renewal and channel management, inside sales, and productivity tools. The company sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles. The company also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its Websites; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. It serves dealers, collectors, retail buyers, and sellers of the collectibles. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

