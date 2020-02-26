Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $353.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.