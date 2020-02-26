Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 322.8% from the January 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAPL. TheStreet raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. 30.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crossamerica Partners stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 109,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Crossamerica Partners has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $656.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $512.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,909.09%.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

