Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $512.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.14 million.

Shares of Crossamerica Partners stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Crossamerica Partners has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $656.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,909.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAPL. TheStreet upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Crossamerica Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

