CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) is Pacer Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,739 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises approximately 1.3% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $29,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.65. The stock had a trading volume of 204,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,376. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $117.03 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 87.59%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

