CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.07-6.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.59%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

