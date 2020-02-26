Crown Trading Down 21.3% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0649 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. Crown has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $3,129.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,170,309 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, C-CEX, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

