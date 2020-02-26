Crypto Sports Hits One Day Volume of $47.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $621,038.00 and $47.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00349283 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00017189 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,660,405 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,002 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.