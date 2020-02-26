Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $77,745.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00007878 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $42.85 million and $77,745.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00481935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.12 or 0.06146068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00063008 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.