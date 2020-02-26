Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Cap Hits $2.45 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $15.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,540 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

