CryptoPing (PING) Price Down 14% This Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $235,381.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.56 or 0.02621842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00211352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00127305 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

