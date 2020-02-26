CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $122,661.00

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $30.66 or 0.00349659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $17.86 million and approximately $122,661.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00017522 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028829 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000899 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

