CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) Short Interest Update

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the January 30th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSS Industries by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 250,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CSS Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSS Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CSS Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CSS Industries by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. 162,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,855. The firm has a market cap of $83.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.85. CSS Industries has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

