CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Up 127.1% in February

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 127.1% from the January 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CTIB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,871. CTI Industries has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About CTI Industries

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

