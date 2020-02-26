Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMI traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.21. 692,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,569. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

