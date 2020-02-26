Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50 to $7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% (~$2.6-2.65 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.Curtiss-Wright also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.50-7.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.80.

Shares of CW traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.60. 263,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,545. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $108.96 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.68%.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

