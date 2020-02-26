Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Holdings Cut by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Cutera comprises 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.21% of Cutera worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

CUTR opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.12. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

