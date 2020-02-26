CyberMiles (CMT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.39 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Koinex, LBank and DragonEX. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00677563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00040803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000866 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00071849 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007672 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Koinex, Bibox, OKEx, DragonEX, Bithumb, Zebpay, CoinBene, Tokenomy, BCEX, Binance, Huobi, Cobinhood, LBank and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.