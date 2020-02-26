Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the January 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CELP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 19,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,034. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.61. Cypress Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. Cypress Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

