CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CyrusOne worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 477.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CyrusOne by 232.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in CyrusOne by 14,061.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 0.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CONE. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 170.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

