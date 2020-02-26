D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires 38,338 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 407.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,338 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.8% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN stock opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.