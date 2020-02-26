D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,366,000 after buying an additional 511,512 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after buying an additional 442,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 422,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,036,000 after buying an additional 297,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after buying an additional 212,706 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

