D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of -33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Elastic NV has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,445.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 556,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,352,447.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,431 shares of company stock worth $11,355,642 in the last 90 days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

