D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.6% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

NYSE:LMT opened at $400.36 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.58 and a 200 day moving average of $395.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.