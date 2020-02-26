D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,506 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $46.40 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

