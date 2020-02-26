D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Grows Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up 1.6% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

BDX opened at $245.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.10. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

