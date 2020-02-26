D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

