D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 154,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 58,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 95,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13.

