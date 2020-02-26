D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of The West purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $306,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $360.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $392.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.