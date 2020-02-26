D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $4.90 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $3,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in ONEOK by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 305,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 66,598 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.13 and a one year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

