D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,916 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,316,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,606,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,292,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Altria Group stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.