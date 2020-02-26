D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,037,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $353,165.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,408,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,891,624.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 28,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $487,816.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,385,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,761,239.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,683,105 shares of company stock worth $42,502,291 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. JMP Securities upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

