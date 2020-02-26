D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $6,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,359,000 after buying an additional 701,583 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 853.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 336,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

