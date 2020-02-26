D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.37.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

