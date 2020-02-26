D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19,499.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 117,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion and a PE ratio of 19.85. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

