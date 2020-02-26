D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases 2,351 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT stock opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average of $135.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

