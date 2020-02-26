D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases 94,635 Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Sonos worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sonos by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

NASDAQ SONO opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sonos Inc has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -408.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $117,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,350 shares of company stock worth $816,145 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONO. BidaskClub cut Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.