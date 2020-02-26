D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,311,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,051,000. IA Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,018,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,600,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $10,122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,561,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,504 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

DDOG stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.40. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.