D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,581 Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $1,598,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $33,656.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $33,656.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,612 shares of company stock worth $30,604,476 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roku to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.48.

ROKU opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.21 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

