D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,013 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Welltower by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.03.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

