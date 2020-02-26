D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $196.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $560.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,525 shares of company stock worth $14,978,982 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

