D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 22,350 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTWO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,808,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO stock opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 1.19. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at $27,335,795.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,277,333.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,189 shares in the company, valued at $23,644,968.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,475 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,029 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.